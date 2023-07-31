The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, up by 0.01% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,033 and $29,530 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,359, up by 0.23%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include XVG, ATM, and BAKE, up by 18%, 13%, and 9%, respectively.

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1866.87 (-0.40%)

  • BNB: $243.5 (+0.54%)

  • XRP: $0.7039 (-1.18%)

  • DOGE: $0.07912 (-1.42%)

  • ADA: $0.3128 (-0.64%)

  • SOL: $24.42 (-2.24%)

  • TRX: $0.07842 (-4.56%)

  • LTC: $93.75 (-1.16%)

  • MATIC: $0.7004 (-1.64%)

  • DOT: $5.177 (-1.26%)

Top gainers on Binance: