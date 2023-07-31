The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, up by 0.01% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,033 and $29,530 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,359, up by 0.23%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include XVG, ATM, and BAKE, up by 18%, 13%, and 9%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
First European Bitcoin ETF Goes Live for Institutional Investors Across 10 Countries
Conic Finance Exploiter Transfers 1,727 ETH to EOA, Swaps for DAI, and Shifts 3.2M DAI Back to Exploiter 2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Bank Enables Simple Account Opening for Businesses with AIP Approval on Virtual Asset Licenses
Multichain-Related Suspicious Addresses Exchange 220 WBTC for USDT
Sam Bankman-Fried Faces Potential Bail Revocation Amid Witness Tampering Allegations
TruBit Integrates with Brazil's PIX Payment System, Expanding Crypto Business in Latin America
SEC Requests Coinbase Suspend All Crypto Trading Except Bitcoin, Citing Security Concerns
Binance Becomes First Exchange to Secure Operational MVP License in Dubai
Market movers:
ETH: $1866.87 (-0.40%)
BNB: $243.5 (+0.54%)
XRP: $0.7039 (-1.18%)
DOGE: $0.07912 (-1.42%)
ADA: $0.3128 (-0.64%)
SOL: $24.42 (-2.24%)
TRX: $0.07842 (-4.56%)
LTC: $93.75 (-1.16%)
MATIC: $0.7004 (-1.64%)
DOT: $5.177 (-1.26%)