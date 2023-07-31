The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, up by 0.01% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,033 and $29,530 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,359, up by 0.23%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include XVG, ATM, and BAKE, up by 18%, 13%, and 9%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:









Market movers: