According to Foresight News, Bitget plans to launch the annual King's Cup Global Invitational (KCGI) on their official platform starting August 12, 2023, boasting a substantial prize pool of 2.65 million USDT. The competition includes various trading contests scheduled between August 18 and October 30.

Details of the contests include:

1. Spot Trading Competition: Scheduled from August 18 to September 15.

2. Simulated Trading Competition: Scheduled from September 5 to September 15.

3. Contract Documentary Competition: Scheduled from September 1 to September 30.

4. Overall Contest Period: From September 10 to October 30.

Participants from around the world will compete for the various prizes in the KCGI, making this year's contest highly anticipated in the cryptocurrency community.



