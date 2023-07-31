Darkmarket.eth, a dormant wallet for over 2.7 years, reclaimed 39,712 ETH (worth $74.17 million) previously locked in an ENS auction. Following the reclaimed funds, the wallet transferred a total of 63,734 ETH (valued at $119 million) to a new wallet.

According to Lookonchain, a recent transaction revealed that darkmarket.eth, an Ethereum wallet that has remained dormant for 2.7 years, reclaimed 39,712 ETH (equivalent to $74.17 million) locked in the ENS auction. Immediately after repossessing the funds, darkmarket.eth transferred 63,734 ETH (worth around $119 million) to a new wallet.

The reasons behind the wallet's dormancy and the subsequent transactions remain unclear. As large-scale transfers can have an impact on the cryptocurrency market, the crypto community should monitor such movements closely. It is essential for investors to research and understand the potential effects that these transactions may have on the market before making any investment decisions.