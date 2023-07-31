Bithumb, a South Korean cryptocurrency exchange, shows unusual fluctuations in the price of CRV. The price of CRV/KRW converted to USD is around $4.55, which is 610% higher than the price of $0.64 on OKX. The price of CRV/BTC on Upbit is approximately $0.83, representing a 30% increase compared to $0.64 on OKX. Bithumb and Upbit suspended CRV deposit and withdrawal services earlier today.

Earlier today, Bithumb and Upbit suspended their CRV deposit and withdrawal services. The reasons behind the suspension are unclear at this point, but it could be related to the unusual price figures observed. It's uncertain when the services will resume.

Investors are advised to exercise caution when trading in these circumstances. Such abnormal fluctuations could be indicative of market manipulations, and it's worth noting that prices on different exchanges can vary significantly. Traders are encouraged to conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions.



