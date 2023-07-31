Curve Finance fell victim to a series of attacks, with over $70 million in digital assets hacked from the decentralized exchange. A code bug left four pools vulnerable, but all others are now deemed safe. The vulnerability was linked to a zero-day issue in specific versions of the Vyper compiler, the programming language used by Curve. While some attacks were executed by whitehat hackers, the total losses could be closer to $50 million.

According to Blockworks, Curve Finance experienced a series of attacks, with more than $70 million in various digital assets hacked on Sunday. Four pools were left vulnerable due to a code bug, but spokespeople have confirmed all other pools are now safe. Despite assurances, attacks may still be ongoing, with an additional $5.2 million drained from the CRV-ETH pool two hours after a previous message.

Dr. Laurence Day, founder of Wildcat Finance, informed that the thefts were facilitated by a zero-day vulnerability in specific versions of the Vyper compiler. Reentrancy preventions failed to work as intended, allowing the attacks to take place. Disputes have arisen between development teams in light of this vulnerability.

Among the hardest hit was Alchemix, which paused contracts to prevent exploiters from swapping alETH for native ETH. While the alETH asset is partially unbacked, the total extent of the damage is unclear. Alchemix’s governance token ALCX has fallen about 7% since the exploit.

Concerns have arisen over the potential ripple effects of these attacks, such as Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov's $60 million Aave V2 loan, which is mainly backed by CRV tokens that the protocol may struggle to liquidate, potentially resulting in bad debt. However, the position is currently stable. Some of the hacked funds have already been recovered, with three of the five exploits being frontrun by MEV searchers.