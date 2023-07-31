DeFi protocol StaFi announces that the rETH/ETH and rETH/frxETH pools on Curve are not affected by the recent Curve incident involving a Vyper vulnerability. According to the protocol, the pools are not linked to the specific Vyper versions with vulnerabilities, and user funds remain secure.

Odaily Planet Daily News reports that DeFi protocol StaFi has confirmed via Twitter that the rETH/ETH and rETH/frxETH pools on Curve are not impacted by the recent Curve incident involving Vyper vulnerabilities. The protocol states that the aforementioned pools are not connected to any specific Vyper version with known vulnerabilities, ensuring users' funds are safe.

In previous reports, it was noted that the alETH/ETH, msETH/ETH, pETH/ETH, and CRV/ETH pools on Curve were compromised due to recursive lock vulnerabilities in certain versions of Vyper (0.2.15, 0.2.16, and 0.3.0). However, StaFi assures users that the rETH pools remain unaffected by these issues.

