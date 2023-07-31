Curve has issued a warning via Twitter that the Arbitrum Tricrypto pool might be impacted. Though auditors and Vyper developers have not found any exploitable vulnerabilities yet, users are advised to stop using the pool immediately. The currently affected pools include CRV/ETH, alETH/ETH, msETH/ETH, and pETH/ETH.

