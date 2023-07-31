Binance has successfully concluded wallet maintenance for the BEP20 network, and deposits and withdrawals are now back online. The company expresses its gratitude for users' patience and apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

Binance has announced the completion of wallet maintenance on the BEP20 network, with deposits and withdrawals now fully operational again. The company thanks users for their patience during the maintenance period and extends its apologies for any inconvenience that may have been ca