An anonymous message from a group representing domestic victims of the DeFi project Kannagi iFinance Rug Pull demands the project address to return the stolen funds within 48 hours. The group, which claims to represent $600,000 in losses, warns it will involve law enforcement agencies and increase efforts to recover the funds if there is no response.

According to Odaily Planet Daily News, a group claiming to represent victims of the DeFi project Kannagi iFinance Rug Pull has issued a communication to the project address on the zkSync Era. The message outlines their grievances and demands for the return of stolen funds within 48 hours.

The group alleges that the funds taken in the rug pull incident represent many people's life savings and that several families have been adversely affected. The victims have reportedly formed a strong community and have been working together to gather and promote information about the project and those involved. Additionally, the group claims to have collaborated with domestic and international security companies and contacted centralized exchanges and auditing firms to assist in investigations.

The message highlights that the community is prepared to report the case to law enforcement agencies across the country if the anonymous message's demands are not met within the 48-hour deadline. It also threatens to establish a bounty pool worth 20% of the funds involved in the case, offering rewards for information leading to the arrest of those involved or the recovery of the stolen funds.