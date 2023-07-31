The BNB Chain second-layer network OpBNB ecological application and on-chain derivatives trading platform MEKE began public testing on July 31. MEKE aims to enhance its transaction processing capabilities, offering an experience similar to centralized perpetual contract trading platforms. Participants in the MEKE public beta can receive MEKE airdrops.

According to Odaily Planet Daily News, the BNB Chain second-layer network OpBNB ecological application and the on-chain derivatives trading platform MEKE initiated public testing at 15:00 on July 31. MEKE is committed to improving its transaction processing capabilities and seeks to provide an experience that closely resembles centralized perpetual contract trading platforms.

