Lawyer John E Deaton warns that if the SEC wins the Ripple lawsuit, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler and other anti-crypto authorities like US Senator Elizabeth Warren could launch a full-scale attack on cryptocurrencies.

Odaily Planet Daily News reports that the US SEC asked Coinbase to cease all cryptocurrency transactions except Bitcoin before suing Coinbase. In response, lawyer John E Deaton tweeted that the outcome of the XRP ruling is crucial. He warned that if the SEC triumphs in the lawsuit, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler's anti-crypto army and US Senator Elizabeth Warren would likely launch an aggressive strike against cryptocurrencies.

Deaton further emphasized that when he refers to the Ripple XRP case as the most significant non-fraudulent SEC enforcement action in modern history, it is not as exaggerated as some claim.

It was previously reported that the US SEC had asked Coinbase to stop trading all cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong told the Financial Times that the SEC took legal action against the company last month for failing to register as a broker following its recommendations.

The SEC's lawsuit identifies 13 cryptocurrencies lightly traded on Coinbase's platform as securities and asserts that by offering them to customers, the exchange falls within the SEC's regulatory purview.

