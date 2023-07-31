Decentralized lending marketplace Clearpool has expanded to Polygon zkEVM—a zero-knowledge scaling solution compatible with Ethereum applications. This expansion aims to provide users with enhanced transaction speed, capital efficiency, and funding diversification, aligning with Clearpool's multi-chain protocol goals.

Clearpool, a decentralized lending marketplace, has extended its reach to the Polygon zkEVM—a zero-knowledge scaling solution designed to be compatible with Ethereum applications. This expansion is intended to offer high-speed transactions, greater funding diversification, and increased capital efficiency, in line with Clearpool's multi-chain protocol objectives.

Robert Alcorn, Clearpool's co-founder and CEO, stated that this integration plays a crucial role in the protocol by adding another element to Clearpool's growing ecosystem. Market makers Fasanara and Portofino have opened two permissionless lending pools on the Polygon zkEVM Layer 2, expanding Clearpool's presence to its third blockchain solution, alongside Ethereum mainnet and Polygon PoS.

Polygon Labs' Head of DeFi Business Development, Jack Melnick, commented on the strengthened DeFi landscape on Polygon and the reinforcement of their commitment to providing diverse financial solutions.

Furthermore, Clearpool is partnering with the decentralized yield automation protocol Idle to develop DeFi primitives on top of the zkEVM pools, offering various risk-return profiles.

Polygon zkEVM's release in March followed a year of development. The zero-knowledge-based rollup network has attracted projects like Lens and Aavegotchi, with Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin making its first symbolic transaction.

Polygon zkEVM offers full EVM opcode compatibility, allowing developers and users to use the same code, tools, and applications as on Ethereum. Zero-knowledge proofs, part of ZK-rollups' transaction verification process, ensure lower fees and enhanced security without revealing data.

Major blockchain projects, including Polygon, Starknet, ZkSync, and Scroll, have been competing to develop a functional ZK-based Layer 2 solution that natively supports Ethereum applications as part of Ethereum scaling efforts.

In June, the Polygon team announced plans for Polygon 2.0—a network of zero-knowledge-powered Layer 2 blockchains. Additionally, earlier this month, they proposed upgrading their native MATIC token to POL as part of the Polygon 2.0 roadmap.



