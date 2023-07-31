Binance's CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ) tweeted that the CEX price feed comes to the rescue of DeFi; Binance users remain unaffected due to updated security precautions. The platform's use of more recent versions of the code ensures that Binance users are not impacted by the Vyper Reentrant Vulnerability.

Binance users can breathe a sigh of relief, as they remain unaffected by the Vyper Reentrant Vulnerability. According to a tweet by CZ, Binance's team has confirmed that their platform only uses version 0.3.7 or above, thereby ensuring that their users stay protected from potential risks associated with the vulnerability.

This incident emphasizes the importance of staying up-to-date with code libraries, applications, and operating systems. By continuously updating systems and maintaining adherence to the latest security measures, users can have confidence that their investments and personal information remain secure.

Binance's proactive approach to security demonstrates their commitment to providing a secure environment for all users, fostering trust in the platform and the broader world of DeFi.