According to a report published by AMB Crypto, Despite market volatility and uncertainty arising from the SEC lawsuit against Binance, the BNB network remains strong, with high activity and consistent user engagement. However, a recent flagging of over 35 risky dApps by DappBay's Red Alarm could hinder the progress of the protocol.

Based on recent data, the number of active users on the BNB network reached 4.02 million, with transactions totaling 3.67 million over the past week. Low gas fees of 0.00037 BNB have continued to attract users to the protocol. Despite these positives, the prevalence of risky dApps on the network might affect BNB's trajectory.

DappBay's Red Alarm identified over 35 risky dApps on the BNB network, including Staker Cafe, Okxo, Pepe Girl, Shiba Reward, and Maker Lending. The presence of such dApps could undermine user trust and confidence in the BNB ecosystem, potentially affecting adoption rates and attracting regulatory scrutiny, leading to fluctuations in BNB's token value.

Despite these concerns, BNB experienced significant growth in market share recently, rising from 38% at the start of Q2 to 45% by quarter-end, underscoring the continued dominance of the BNB Chain and the trust placed in its infrastructure by developers and users.

BNB's token price demonstrated a recovery as well and traded at $242.33 when last reported. The improvement in price coincided with an increase in BNB's trading volume. The BNB network's resilience in the face of market uncertainty showcases its potential for steady long-term growth, albeit with a cautious approach to risky dApps.