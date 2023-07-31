Galaxy Digital founder Mike Novogratz shared his investment advice for high-risk tolerance investors in an interview with Bloomberg Wealth, suggesting a portfolio that combines traditional assets like Alibaba, silver, and gold alongside cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Mike Novogratz, founder of Galaxy Digital, has recommended investment options for young investors with a high-risk tolerance. He proposes a combination of traditional assets such as Alibaba, silver, and gold, alongside leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Novogratz remains bullish on Bitcoin, citing BlackRock CEO Larry Fink's endorsement of the cryptocurrency as a factor that might fuel further institutional adoption and price increases. However, he acknowledges the recent Ripple case verdict, emphasizing the necessity for clear and comprehensive regulatory frameworks in the cryptocurrency industry that will be able to strike a balance between fostering innovation and ensuring investor protection.

Young investors with a high-risk tolerance looking to diversify their portfolios may consider this mix of assets and cryptocurrencies, taking into account the potential for both significant returns and risks associated with such investments.