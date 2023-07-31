Malaysian police and Sarawak Energy plant have dismantled an illegal cryptocurrency mining operation in Miri, Sarawak, following suspicions of electricity theft. Acting on a tip-off from the public, authorities confiscated 34 ASIC miners and associated equipment.

In Malaysia, electricity theft is considered a severe offense, with penalties for those found guilty reaching up to RM100,000 and/or five years in jail. This recent operation is part of a broader series of crackdowns on illegal crypto mining activities in the country, which have led to the confiscation of numerous ASIC devices and other equipment. The Malaysian authorities are committed to addressing the issue of illegal mining operations and the associated electricity theft to maintain stability and safety in the energy sector.