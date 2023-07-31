According to PeckShieldAlert monitoring, suspicious EOA addresses related to Multichain have transferred 220 WBTC, worth approximately $6.5 million, exchanging them for about $6.4 million USDT. Some of these tokens have been transferred to other addresses and Binance.

Odaily Planet Daily News reports that Paidun has monitored Multichain-related suspicious EOA addresses, which transferred 220 WBTC (approximately $6.5 million) and exchanged them for around $6.4 million USDT. An address starting with 0x3c74 subsequently transferred about $2.85 million USDT to six different addresses, with approximately $956,600 USDT eventually being transferred to Binance.

This transfer comes after the abnormal transfer of around $127 million in locked assets on Multichain to six addresses, one of which is the aforementioned 0x3c74 address, on July 7.



