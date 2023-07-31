The Aave community has initiated a vote on the ARFC proposal regarding the deployment of Aave V3 on Base, with a current support rate of 99.98%. The voting period will conclude on August 1st at 3:00 AM.

Odaily Planet Daily News reports that the Aave community has launched a vote on the ARFC proposal to deploy Aave V3 on Base after the Base mainnet goes live. The proposal includes the selection of several assets as collateral, such as wETH, wstETH, cbETH, and USDC.

If the proposal passes, following the release of BGD Labs' infrastructure/technical assessment report, the ARFC will be improved with community feedback and updated risk service provider recommendations. The ARFC would then be submitted for snapshot voting to seek final approval. If consensus is achieved, a deployment AIP proposal will be submitted to activate Aave V3 Base, further expanding Aave's capabilities and strengthening its presence in the DeFi ecosystem.

