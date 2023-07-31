Aave's stablecoin GHO experienced a temporary depeg on July 31, likely due to the reentrancy attack on Curve Finance, resulting in the platform losing over $47 million. GHO's price dropped to $0.96 before recovering to its $1 peg within two hours.

Despite this incident, stablecoins continue to be prominent in the crypto and DeFi markets. Tether (USDT) remains the market leader, enjoying a substantial share of the market. While GHO's temporary depeg attracted attention, it represents just one of the many episodes of instability within the stablecoin sector this year. These occasional fluctuations raise questions about the resilience and stability of stablecoins and their ability to maintain a stable value in the face of market disturbances.

