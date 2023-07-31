NFT lending platform BendDAO has announced that all its contracts are compiled using the Ethereum compiler Solidity, rather than the Vyper programming language.

Odaily Planet Daily News reports that BendDAO, the NFT lending platform, confirmed in a tweet that its platform relies on the Ethereum compiler Solidity for all contract compilations, instead of the Vyper programming language.

This statement follows previous reports of recursive lock vulnerabilities found in Vyper versions 0.2.15, 0.2.16, and 0.3.0, which compromised the reentrancy lock defenses of several projects. The Vyper programming language developers have released an announcement urging projects using these specific versions to get in touch with them immediately while investigations continue. By using Solidity instead of Vyper, BendDAO aims to assure its users and investors of its platform's security and resilience against the vulnerabilities encountered in the affected Vyper versions.

