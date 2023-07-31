TruBit, a comprehensive cryptocurrency platform, has officially connected to Brazil's Central Bank PIX payment system, enabling seamless conversion between the Brazilian real (BRL) and cryptocurrencies, and opening the door for more digital currency adoption in the region.

According to Odaily Planet Daily News, TruBit has successfully integrated with the PIX payment system of the Central Bank of Brazil. This integration allows the effortless exchange between the Brazilian legal currency BRL and various cryptocurrencies. Users can now buy and sell hundreds of digital currencies and smoothly use all platform products.

PIX, the primary payment method in Brazil, accounts for more than 30% of the country's digital transactions. The connection between TruBit and Brazil's PIX payment system indicates a strategic step for TruBit in expanding its business in Latin America and ensuring compliance for legal currency deposits and withdrawals.

Furthermore, TruBit has made significant strides in Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia, making it one of the most trusted industry brands in Latin America. As a comprehensive cryptocurrency platform, TruBit offers wallets, professional trading, OTC, and other services to cater to the needs of users ranging from entry-level to professional and commercial levels.