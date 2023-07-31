Optimism, the Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, is experiencing significant growth, with its Total Value Locked (TVL) reaching nearly $1 billion, driven by increased interest in projects like Worldcoin and support from Coinbase.

Optimism (OP) has been steadily gaining momentum, with heightened activity on its protocol. One factor contributing to this growth is the rising interest in Worldcoin, which has attracted several investors and users to the network. Coinbase also played a significant role in its growth. Earlier this week, Coinbase's newly developed OP Stack-based chain, BASE, witnessed a considerable surge in deployed contracts after its development network (devnet) went live.

Optimism's recent success can also be attributed to Velodrome Finance, the central trading and liquidity marketplace operating on Optimism. Velodrome Finance's market capitalization and fees generated during this period have increased substantially, with gains of 63.8% and 364.7%, respectively.

These factors have propelled Optimism's TVL past the $900 million milestone and closer to the noteworthy $1 billion mark. However, despite the increasing TVL, decentralized exchange (DEX) volumes on Optimism have declined, indicating room for improvement within the DeFi space.

Addressing the challenges related to DEX trading volumes will be crucial for Optimism to further solidify its market position within decentralized finance. At the time of writing, the OP token is priced at $1.58, marking a 5.83% increase over the past 24 hours.