According to Lookonchain monitoring reported by Odaily Planet Daily News, an address marked "Multichain Suspicious Address 4" is under suspicion for selling WBTC. The on-chain data shows that the address transferred a total of 220 WBTC to an address starting with 0x3c74 within nearly one hour.

On July 7, approximately $127 million in locked assets on Multichain were abnormally transferred to six addresses, one of which is the aforementioned suspicious address. The unusual activity raises concern among the crypto community and exchange platforms, as monitoring and tracking such transactions are crucial to maintaining the security and integrity of the blockchain ecosystem.

Exchanges and users should exercise caution and heightened vigilance when dealing with these suspicious addresses. Proper analysis and action should be taken to minimize any potential harm or impact on the market arising from such activities. The cooperation of the entire crypto community is essential in combating illicit activities and safeguarding the blockchain ecosystem.

