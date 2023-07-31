The Bank of Korea has selected Jeju Island, Busan, and Incheon as potential pilot areas for its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) payment trials and is currently discussing the plans with commercial banks.

The Bank of Korea aims to ensure that local merchants in the selected region can accept CBDC payments and to test the public payment and distribution processes for the CBDC. The pilot program is scheduled to operate next year, and the central bank will choose the pilot location based on the estimated number of users and the expected impact on the local economy.