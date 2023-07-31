According to Lookonchain, wallet marked as "Multichain Suspicious Address 4" has transferred approximately 220 BTC to an address with the partial identifier 0x3c...572F, converting 110 BTC into USDT via the 1inch platform and subsequently distributing the USDT to four addresses.

The wallet address, labeled as "Multichain Suspicious Address 4," has reportedly completed several transactions, transferring around 220 BTC to the address 0x3c...572F today. Following this transfer, the address then converted 110 BTC into USDT through the 1inch DeFi platform.

Shortly after, the USDT was sent to four different addresses. One of these addresses, with the partial identifier 0x45...D5Ae, transferred 693,000 USDT to Binance. It is important to note that the same suspicious address has been actively selling Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) recently.

The cryptocurrency community and exchanges are encouraged to monitor such transactions and associated addresses closely. The proper tracking of suspicious activities is essential in maintaining the integrity and security of the blockchain ecosystem. Exchanges, in particular, must exercise due diligence in analyzing the source of these transactions and take appropriate action to minimize the potential impact on the market arising from such activities.



