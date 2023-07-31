In response to a recent attack on Curve, a crucial DeFi infrastructure, Justin Sun has shown support for the affected team and users and calls on the community to strengthen security measures for the decentralized ecosystem's safety.

Curve, an essential DeFi infrastructure component within the blockchain industry, has recently suffered an attack. In response to this situation, Justin Sun, the Founder of TRON, has expressed his support for the impacted team and users. Sun highlighted the need for the community to come together and strengthen security measures to safeguard the decentralized ecosystem. In a message of solidarity with the Curve team, Sun declared, "We are here to support!"

At the same time, Jihan Wu, Co-founder of Bitmain and Chairman of Bitdeer, has invested in CRV and regards it as a key infrastructure for the emerging Real World Asset (RWA) wave. Wu took to Twitter to announce his investment, stating, "In the coming RWA wave, $crv is one of the most important infrastructures. I have BTFD. NFA." Both Sun's support and Wu's investment point to the industry's rallying around Curve in the face of adversity.

As DeFi platforms continue to grow and evolve, the need for robust security measures becomes increasingly critical to ensure market stability and protect users from cyber threats. Support and collaboration within the industry are essential to the development and implementation of these security measures, strengthening the growth and resilience of DeFi infrastructure.



