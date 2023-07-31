According to Cointime report, Dogecoin is trading above the $0.075 resistance against the US Dollar with a continuation of the rally possible if it breaks the $0.0835 resistance zone, while the MACD indicates loss of momentum in bullish territory.

Dogecoin is currently displaying positive signs as it trades above the $0.075 resistance against the US Dollar. The cryptocurrency could continue its upward trajectory if it manages to break past the $0.0835 resistance zone. At the moment, Dogecoin is trading well above the $0.0765 zone and the 100 simple moving average (4 hours). Additionally, there is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $0.0760 on the 4-hour chart of the DOGE/USD pair.

Nonetheless, Dogecoin faces resistance near the $0.080 level, and further upward movement may be hindered if it fails to gain momentum above the $0.0820 level. The MACD for DOGE/USD is currently losing momentum in the bullish zone, and the RSI for DOGE/USD is now above the 50 level, indicating that the market may be entering a more neutral state.