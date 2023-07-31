Australia's Bendigo Bank has announced it is blocking high-risk cryptocurrency payments to safeguard its 2.3 million customers from potential investment scams, following similar actions by three of the nation's Big Four banks.

Bendigo Bank has become the fourth major Australian bank to implement restrictions on high-risk cryptocurrency payments, citing customer protection from investment scams as the primary reason. On July 31, the bank introduced new rules for instant payments related to cryptocurrency transactions.

Using "a combination of factors" to identify high-risk transactions, Bendigo Bank aims to prevent fraudulent payments and reinforce protections for its 2.3 million customers. A spokesperson for the bank declined to elaborate on the specific factors used for identification but confirmed that the bank would not disclose the exchanges affected by these changes.

This move follows similar actions taken by other leading Australian banks, including Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank, and Westpac.

