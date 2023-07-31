According to Cointime report, while XRP's value has managed to stay above $0.65 after a recent legal victory against the US SEC, it has retraced to the 50% Fibonacci level as Bitcoin faces difficulty in reclaiming its range low.

Following a legal win against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), XRP has experienced a significant upswing, maintaining a value above $0.65. However, due to Bitcoin's struggle to reclaim its range low, XRP has retraced to the 50% Fibonacci level.

The 50% Fib level has proven vital for bullish investors during the previous two price pullbacks. If this trend persists, bulls may find some relief near this level. It is important to note that the writer's opinion is presented in this article, and it should not be considered financial advice.

Market participants are closely monitoring the situation, as the performance of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies can have a significant impact on XRP's future trajectory.