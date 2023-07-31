Odaily Planet Daily News reports that an Ethereum address, which has been dormant for 8 years, has transferred 641 ETH to a new address for pledging to Abyss Finance.

According to data on the blockchain, an Ethereum address (starting with 0x932B) received 2,000 ETH from the Ethereum creation block on July 30, 2015. After remaining dormant for eight years, the address recently transferred 641 ETH to a new address beginning with 0x8b3ec. Subsequently, the new address sent 640 ETH to Abyss Finance for the purpose of pledging.

This unexpected activity from the dormant address, which initially participated in Ethereum's ICO, has drawn attention to the increasing interest in leveraging cryptocurrencies for various financial opportunities such as pledging and staking.

