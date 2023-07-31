Dune data reveals that the number of World App wallets has exceeded 1 million, reaching 1,007,045, with 337,444 Optimism wallets holding WLD tokens.

This milestone signals the increasing adoption and popularity of the World App, as well as the worldwide increase in interest and utilization of blockchain technology and digital assets.



