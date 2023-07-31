The Honghuagang Public Security Bureau in Zunyi City, Guizhou Province, recently unraveled a money laundering case involving the use of virtual digital currency amounting to over 38 million yuan ($5.9 million).

On June 19, the victim, Wu, reported an instance of fraud centered around online concert ticket refunds, with a total involvement of 38 million yuan ($5.9 million). The Honghuagang police investigated and tracked the funds associated with the case, eventually uncovering a bank card fraud gang in Meizhou, Guangdong, and a corresponding money laundering group in Quanzhou, Fujian, which utilized virtual currency transactions.

On July 9, multiple law enforcement units conducted synchronized operations across various locations, including Meizhou in Guangdong, Quanzhou in Fujian, Chengdu in Sichuan, Zibo in Shandong, Minhang in Shanghai, and Ganzhou in Jiangxi. As a result, 20 criminal suspects have been apprehended, and evidence has been collected, including 118 mobile phones, 3 computers, and 32 bank cards, with a total value of over 38 million yuan ($5.9 million).

The case is still under investigation, and further details will develop as the inquiry proceeds.



