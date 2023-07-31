According to a report published by Decrypt, US New York State Rep. George Santos reportedly tried to engage in cryptocurrency transactions with political donors during his 2020 campaign for Congress. The New York Times claims that Santos pitched a suspicious cryptocurrency investment plan to a donor during his unsuccessful first attempt at securing a seat in the House of Representatives.

During his 2020 election campaign, US New York State Rep. George Santos reportedly partnered with fellow Republican supporters to propose a questionable cryptocurrency investment plan to a dedicated donor. The scheme involved a wealthy Polish individual who allegedly wanted to purchase cryptocurrencies but had his funds locked in a bank account.

Santos and his three accomplices, Michael LiPetri, Dominick Sartorio, and one other, asked the donor to create a limited liability company that could supposedly access the frozen funds. However, the proposal made little sense to the skeptical donor, who likened it to the notorious "Prince of Nigeria" email scam designed to trick victims into transferring money. It was even suspected that Santos and his associates might themselves have been targets of such a scam.

When the donor requested more information, they were told to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) first, with LiPetri, Sartorio, and the other accomplice listed on the NDA. Further discussions stalled when clients attempted to amend the agreement.

It has been reported that in January this year, FTX co-CEO Ryan Salame, former FTX executive Claire Watanabe, and Ramnik Arora, the company's former head of product, all contributed the maximum amount allowable under federal law to George Santos' 2022 congressional campaign.



