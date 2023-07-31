DEX Screener data reveals that the largest DEX on the Base chain, LeetSwap, has reached a 24-hour transaction volume of $233 million, with 526,100 transactions. BALD transactions alone accounted for nearly 50% of the platform's total trading volume.

Among LeetSwap's top ten trading pairs, nine are meme coins, with the exception of the platform's native token, LEET.

The 24-hour trading volume for BALD/WETH reached $108 million, which accounted for almost 50% of the total trading volume on the LeetSwap platform. In a previous report, LookOnChain monitoring indicated that BALD deployers added a total of 727 million BALD and 6,471 ETH (approximately $12.15 million) liquidity to LeetSwap. This high trading volume highlights the current buzz around meme coins on the Base Layer 2 chain that Coinbase has promoted.



