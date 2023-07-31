According to a report published by The Block, meme coins like BALD, COIN, and BASED have triggered a flurry of activity on Coinbase's recently launched Ethereum layer-2 network, Base. With Coinbase initially rolling out Base for developers on July 13, traders are increasingly buying these obscure tokens through decentralized exchange LeetSwap.

Coinbase's new Ethereum layer-2 network, Base, has seen a surge in activity related to meme coins like BALD, COIN, and BASED, attracting traders to operate using the decentralized exchange LeetSwap. In the past day alone, LeetSwap recorded almost $200 million in trading volume across 377,000 transactions, as stated by DEX Screener. Alongside RocketSwap, LeetSwap is the only other decentralized exchange on Base where tokens can be traded without relying on financial intermediaries.

Coinbase launched Base in collaboration with Optimism, an Ethereum scaling solution that uses Optimistic Rollups to process transactions in batches and reduce fees. Base's public launch is planned for August. Prior to that date, there is no official method to bridge Ethereum from its mainnet to Base, but a Portal Proxy Contract allows developers to do so.

Decentralized exchanges are known to become hubs for meme coin mania since anyone can create a token without strict parameters determining which ones get listed.

In light of the recent craze, crypto influencer Lady of Crypto warned users on Twitter to be aware of possible scammers and rug pulls, adding that participation in this frenzy should only be done with funds that users can afford to lose.

