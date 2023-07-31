According to report published Decrypt, federal prosecutors have filed a motion to revoke the $250 million bond granted to FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried, alleging witness tampering and diary leak attempts while on pretrial release. Prosecutors insist that no set of release conditions would ensure the safety of the community.

FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried faces potential bail revocation as federal prosecutors filed a motion following allegations of new attempts to tamper with government witnesses during his pretrial release. The $250 million bond granted to Bankman-Fried is currently at risk, prompting prosecutors to claim that the safety of the community cannot be guaranteed under any release conditions.

A 12-page letter submitted to Judge Lewis Kaplan accuses Bankman-Fried of leaking personal diary entries written by his ex-girlfriend and former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison to The New York Times. Prosecutors claim this was an attempt to portray a key co-operator testifying against him negatively and to intimidate, harass, or dissuade Ellison from testifying.

The letter is signed by United States Attorney Damian Williams, along with five Assistant United States Attorneys, including AUSA Danielle Sassoon, who initially requested revocation of Bankman-Fried's bail earlier this week. The prosecutors argue that the leaked diary entries are only the latest example of his efforts to improperly influence witnesses. Bankman-Fried stands accused of attempting to contact FTX US general counsel in January using an encrypted messaging app, despite restrictions on communicating with potential witnesses in the case.

The government asserts that Bankman-Fried's use of ephemeral messaging platforms like Signal and Slack is consistent with a pattern of concealing potential evidence of wrongdoing at FTX and Alameda Research.

