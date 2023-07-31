According to a report published by The Financial Times, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has asked Coinbase to halt trading in all cryptocurrencies except for Bitcoin prior to filing a lawsuit against the exchange. According to CEO Brian Armstrong, complying with the request could have meant "the end of the crypto industry in the US."

Coinbase's CEO Brian Armstrong has revealed to the Financial Times that the US SEC asked the exchange to cease all cryptocurrency trading, excluding Bitcoin, before launching legal action. This move demonstrates the SEC's intent to assert increased regulatory authority over the cryptocurrency market, with the belief that most cryptocurrencies, aside from Bitcoin, are securities.

Armstrong states that complying with the SEC's request would have significant implications for the crypto industry in the US, potentially bringing it to a standstill. It is notable that ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, was not included in the SEC's list of 12 "crypto asset securities" specified in its lawsuit against Binance or in the case against Coinbase.

Increased regulatory oversight has resulted in the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) competing for control over the cryptocurrency industry. SEC chair Gary Gensler has previously stated that he believes most cryptocurrencies, with the exception of Bitcoin, are securities. However, such a classification could force many US-based companies to halt their operations immediately unless they register with the commission.

The outcome of the SEC's actions against Coinbase could have broad implications for the cryptocurrency industry, likely requiring intervention from Congress to address the regulatory landscape.



