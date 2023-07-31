Exploits in Curve stablepools (alETH/msETH/pETH) utilizing Vyper versions 0.2.15, 0.2.16, and 0.3.0 have led to over $51.95 million in losses. The affected Vyper versions are known to be vulnerable to malfunctioning reentrancy locks. Despite other Curve pools remaining safe, South Korea's largest exchange, Upbit, has suspended Curve (CRV) deposit and withdrawal services amid high CRV volatility.

Curve stablepools (alETH/msETH/pETH) that used Vyper versions 0.2.15, 0.2.16, and 0.3.0 have been exploited due to faulty reentrancy locks in the smart contract language. As a result, losses have reportedly exceeded $51.95 million. Major losses include projects such as Alchemix, JPEG'd, MetronomeDAO, deBridge, and Ellipsis. In the wake of these exploits, Curve Finance's total value locked (TVL) has fallen 40.53% in 24 hours, decreasing to $1.94 billion, while Convex Finance's TVL has dropped 46.8% to $1.55 billion during the same period, according to data from DeFiLlama.

South Korea's largest exchange, Upbit, has announced the suspension of Curve (CRV) deposit and withdrawal services due to the high volatility of CRV following the attack on Curve's stablecoin pools. The suspension is a precautionary measure to protect users and ensure the security of their funds during this period of uncertainty.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted to assess the extent of the damage caused by the exploits. Projects relying on the affected Vyper versions are urged to immediately seek assistance. This event underscores the importance of rigorous testing and auditing practices for smart contract programming languages to guarantee the security and stability of the DeFi ecosystem.

