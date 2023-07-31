According to Wu Blockchain, the Vyper official documentation has been found to recommend a faulty version of the smart contract language, causing vulnerabilities in almost all protocols using Vyper. However, most protocols, including Uniswap, rely on the more popular Solidity, limiting the potential damage. This issue was reported by Slowmist.

The Vyper official documentation has come under scrutiny after it was discovered that the recommended version of the smart contract language contains a bug. This flaw at the language layer puts almost all Vyper-based protocols at risk. Despite the severity of the issue, the wider DeFi landscape remains relatively unaffected, as most major protocols, like Uniswap, make use of the more popular programming language Solidity, instead of Vyper.

The vulnerability was discovered by Slowmist, which highlights the importance of thorough auditing and ongoing testing on smart contract language implementations, particularly in the DeFi sector where millions of dollars are at stake. The timely identification of such non-conformities is crucial to avoid potential damage and help ensure the security and stability of the growing DeFi ecosystem.

Moving forward, the Vyper team needs to urgently address the issue and provide an updated, secure version to minimize potential damage to projects that utilize their programming language.