According to Wu Blockchain, users continue to express concerns over Curve founder michwill's potential CRV liquidation in light of the recent attack on Curve hackers (0xb1...c148) who profited by 7,193,402 CRV, equivalent to $4.6 million. In the past 6 hours, michwill has paid off part of the debt.

Over the past 6 hours, michwill has taken action to alleviate some of these concerns by paying off part of the debt. However, users remain apprehensive about the potential impact on the broader CRV market due to the size of michwill's holdings and the volatility it could introduce.

The recent attack highlights the ongoing challenges that DeFi protocols like Curve face in terms of security vulnerabilities. Industry participants must work collaboratively to address these issues and restore confidence in the ecosystem, minimizing both the financial and reputational risks associated with such incidents.



