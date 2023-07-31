Early MEV Bot deployer c0ffeebabe.eth has returned 2,879.54 ETH, equivalent to around $5.39 million, to the Curve Finance deployer just two hours ago.

The return of these funds comes shortly after the record MEV block reward event that was connected to the Curve exploit. This gesture by c0ffeebabe.eth demonstrates a rare case of collaborative and ethical behavior in the often turbulent and cutthroat environment of the DeFi ecosystem, showing that some participants are interested in maintaining a certain level of fairness and integrity.

