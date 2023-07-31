The LBP contracts for Launchpad Accelerator WARP have been deployed on opBNB, BNB Chain's next-gen Layer 2 solution, which aims to provide lower gas fees and an improved reward system. Multiple token launches are anticipated.

Launchpad Accelerator WARP, a platform for supporting the growth of innovative projects, has deployed its Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) contracts on opBNB, BNB Chain's next-generation Layer 2 solution. opBNB is designed to offer significant advantages over its predecessor, including lower gas fees and an enhanced reward system.