Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced its plans to offer a zero maker fee promotion for Argentinian Pesos (ARS), Brazilian Reals (BRL), and South African Rands (ZAR) spot trading pairs. The promotion is scheduled to begin at 00:00 (UTC) on August 1, 2023, and will continue until 23:59 (UTC) on August 31, 2023.

The promotion applies to the following seven spot trading pairs:

1. USDT/ARS

2. BTC/BRL

3. ETH/BRL

4. USDT/BRL

5. BTC/ZAR

6. ETH/ZAR

7. USDT/ZAR