Over the weekend, Bitcoin and Ethereum saw gains, with BTC surpassing $29,000 and ETH reaching over $18,000. Shiba Inu (SHIB) led the gainers list, while the global crypto market cap increased by 0.09% to $1.19 trillion.

Altcoins such as Litecoin and Dogecoin followed suit and recorded modest gains. The meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) outperformed other tokens, topping the gainers list with a 5.38% increase within 24 hours. In contrast, Toncoin faced the biggest losses.

The global cryptocurrency market cap witnessed a minimal 0.09% increase, settling at $1.19 trillion. As the market experiences these fluctuations, investors and enthusiasts should monitor the landscape for potential shifts in the balance between major coins and altcoins.