Pryce Adade Yebesi, COO and co-founder of Utopia Labs, has raised $23 million, becoming one of the youngest black founders to do so. Yebesi aims to accelerate crypto payments adoption and provide financial access for marginalized communities.

Utopia Labs, co-founded by Pryce Adade Yebesi, has successfully raised $23 million in funding to foster the adoption of crypto payments. Yebesi's achievement sets him apart as one of the youngest black founders to secure this level of capital.

Initially targeting Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs), Utopia Labs has expanded its focus to include the acceleration of cryptocurrency payments and the development of innovative solutions. The company recently launched a new fiat-payment product and an off-ramp solution, both designed to seamlessly connect the cryptocurrency and traditional financial systems.

Yebesi's central goal is to empower marginalized communities by granting them access to essential financial tools and opportunities through DAOs. This expansion of Utopia Labs' services could be a game-changer for the cryptocurrency payments industry, bridging the gap between digital currencies and traditional finance to benefit underrepresented populations.