Odaily Planet Daily News reported that Huang Licheng, a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency space, has purchased BAYC#2651, a sought-after non-fungible token (NFT) representing a unique Bored Ape Yacht Club character, for 275 ETH. As of now, Huang's wallet address contains a total of six BAYC tokens.

Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) has become increasingly popular and valuable among collectors in the NFT market. The acquisition of BAYC#2651 for such a substantial amount highlights the heightened demand and appreciation for BAYC and NFTs in general.

This high-profile purchase is likely to draw further attention to the BAYC project and the fast-growing NFT market, as investors and collectors track the movements and investments of influential figures like Huang Licheng.



