According to Odaily Planet Daily News, a report by Token Unlocks revealed a significant daily amount of linear token unlocks or inflation, valued at $31 million or more than $217 million per week.

The top three linear unlocking or inflating tokens identified include:

1. WLD, with $7.26 million per day.

2. UNI, with $2.76 million per day.

3. SOL, with $2.28 million per day.

These three tokens alone account for a staggering daily value of $12.3 million, contributing to a large portion of the total figure. Together with three other major tokens, the daily linear unlocking or inflation amounts to $17.8 million, which equates to 57.4% of the daily total.

This data highlights the increasing trend of linear token unlocks and inflation. Investors are advised to keep close tabs on the market and consider the implications of token unlocks when making investment decisions