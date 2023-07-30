Whale Alert monitoring reports that 4,162,677,753,550 SHIB, worth approximately $34.9 million, has been transferred between two unknown wallets.

At 00:56:35 Beijing time today, an enormous amount of SHIB tokens, 4,162,677,753,550 (approximately $34,904,052), were transferred from one unknown wallet to another, as reported by Odaily Planet Daily News.

Such a significant transfer, often referred to as a "whale" transaction, may impact Shiba Inu token's (SHIB) market sentiment and liquidity. While the reasons behind this transfer remain unknown, the event demonstrates the continuing interest and substantial investments in the meme-inspired cryptocurrency.

Large-scale transactions like these serve as an important reminder for investors to closely monitor the market for potential price fluctuations as they may be influenced by the actions of these "whales."