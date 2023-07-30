According to CertiK's official Twitter account, 371 ETH (approximately $695,000) was transferred from EOA address 0x2f3788 to Tornado Cash. These funds are reportedly linked to a price manipulation scam involving Rodeo Finance on July 11.

On July 11, the Rodeo protocol suffered a security breach in which hackers took advantage of price oracle manipulation and stole about $1.7 million. Security teams were able to recover $816,000 in the form of unshETH following the incident. However, the remaining stolen funds have been actively monitored to track their movements.

The security team's monitoring of these stolen funds highlights their vigilance in attempting to recover assets and trace the responsible parties. It also underscores the need for robust security measures when dealing with the growing and highly lucrative decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.



