Since the "Policy Declaration on the Development of Virtual Assets in Hong Kong" was issued in October last year, Xu Zhengyu, Director of the Hong Kong Treasury Bureau, revealed that more than 90 virtual asset-related companies from mainland and overseas have expressed their intention to establish operations in Hong Kong.

Director of the Hong Kong Treasury Bureau, Xu Zhengyu, recently stated during his visit to the three ASEAN countries (Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia) that Hong Kong is becoming an attractive destination for virtual asset-related companies since the release of the "Policy Declaration on the Development of Virtual Assets in Hong Kong" in October of the previous year. As a result, over 90 companies from the mainland and overseas have expressed interest in settling there.

Xu Zhengyu indicated that the Hong Kong government plans to create a comprehensive licensing system for virtual asset service providers by mid-year. The licensing system aims to ensure the stable and orderly development of the virtual asset market while safeguarding investors' interests.